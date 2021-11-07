Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
