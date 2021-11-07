Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.19. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8099999 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

