Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

LRE stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 631.79.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

