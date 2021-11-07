Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $7.36 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

