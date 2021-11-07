Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

LAZY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,312,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $38,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 812.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

