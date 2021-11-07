Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Hits Market Cap of $93,551.66

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00135514 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation . The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

