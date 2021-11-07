Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues Earnings Results

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.75 to $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,654. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

