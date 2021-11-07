Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.75 to $0.78 EPS.

LXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,654. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

