Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.
Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £121.53 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The City Pub Group has a 52 week low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.79.
The City Pub Group Company Profile
