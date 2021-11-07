Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £121.53 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The City Pub Group has a 52 week low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.79.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.