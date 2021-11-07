Liberum Capital Trims Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Target Price to GBX 130

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HYVE. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyve Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54.25 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £290.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.94.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

