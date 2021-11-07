Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

