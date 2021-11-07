Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $121.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

