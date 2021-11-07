Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

