LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

