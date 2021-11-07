Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.07% of Liquidity Services worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

