Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $1,833.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.80 or 0.99667122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,013,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.