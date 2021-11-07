Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0439

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $120,958.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,951.98 or 1.00087766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00058229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.10 or 0.00778866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.