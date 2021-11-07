Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $126,928,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.56.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $328.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $255.78 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

