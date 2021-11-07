Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts have commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

