Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $125.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

