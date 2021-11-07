Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Financial Analysis

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04% Community Trust Bancorp 35.56% 12.67% 1.59%

56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 11.18 $59.54 million $3.73 25.91 Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.54 $59.50 million $4.75 9.65

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.80%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Community Trust Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

