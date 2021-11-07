Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 4,548,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
