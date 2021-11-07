Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 4,548,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Livent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Livent worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

