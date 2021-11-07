LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells $31,482.10 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LPSN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
