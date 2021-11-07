LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells $31,482.10 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LPSN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

