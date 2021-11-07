LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 318,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.