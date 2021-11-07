LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

LivePerson stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

