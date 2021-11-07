LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.