LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.77

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVOX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

