LKQ Co. (LKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

