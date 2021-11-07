LKQ Co. (LKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.
In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
