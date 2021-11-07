Logan Green Sells 463 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Logan Green sold 65 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $4,650.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Logan Green sold 8 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $559.76.

On Thursday, August 12th, Logan Green bought 16 shares of eBay stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102.24.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

