LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

