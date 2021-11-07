LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGE Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

