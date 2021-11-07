LPL Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

