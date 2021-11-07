LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

