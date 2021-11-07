Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47-1.64 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.640 EPS.

Shares of LITE traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,304. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.81.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

