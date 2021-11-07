Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47-1.64 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.640 EPS.
Shares of LITE traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 1,468,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,304. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.