Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $609.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.