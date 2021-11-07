Luxor Capital Group LP Buys New Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $13,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,923,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000.

In other news, Director Brian L. Libman acquired 25,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $130,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681.

FOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

