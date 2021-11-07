Luxor Capital Group LP Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 156.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -221.45 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

