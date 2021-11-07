Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 1.78% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,044,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $80,304,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $11,139,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

