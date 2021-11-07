Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 6,200 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,096,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,969,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:DHCAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.