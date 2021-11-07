Luxor Capital Group LP Takes $50.41 Million Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,414,000. Stem makes up approximately 0.6% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $24.43 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

