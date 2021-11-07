Lympo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $746,945.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $746,945.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00249561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

