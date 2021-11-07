Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 29th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macatawa Bank stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

