MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60 to $0.64 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.
NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.50. 364,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,502. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $466,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,717 shares of company stock worth $36,421,746. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.