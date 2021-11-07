MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60 to $0.64 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.50. 364,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,502. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $466,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,717 shares of company stock worth $36,421,746. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

