Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,057 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

