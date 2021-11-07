Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $142,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

