Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $148,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $24,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

