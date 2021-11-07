Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $166,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $110.62 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

