Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 267 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

