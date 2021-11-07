Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGTA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. 260,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

