Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

NYSE:MGA opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.