Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 403,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,425. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Main Street Capital worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

